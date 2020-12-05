 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Dufrain
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Dufrain

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Dufrain of Benton will celebrate their 50th anniversary. The family is planning a destination getaway in the Spring.

Larry and Wanda Eckman were married Dec. 12, 1970, in Vinland Methodist Church in Vinland, Kansas.

Mr. Dufrain was an owner of Dufrain Carpet Clean in Bradley.

Mrs. Dufrain was a paralegal for Kankakee County State's Attorney.

The couple has two children, Angela Strebel (Ray) of Alton and Suzette Wiggs of Herrin. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

