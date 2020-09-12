Mr. and Mrs. Mike Estel

After graduation, Becky taught at Anna-Jonesboro CHS for more than 30 years. She loved the challenges of being a teacher and gave individual attention to meet each student’s needs, always referring to them as “my kids.” Though solidly less than 5 feet tall she was known for having command of her busy classrooms while fostering a learning environment that was caring. Since retiring, she has volunteered at Hospice Care, community events, and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Anna. Mike worked for The Southern Illinoisan, later the Anna Gazette, and for a time River Country Outdoors writing local sports and outdoors columns. He’s also known for writing memorial columns to honor local community members who passed. For a time he worked at Choate Mental Health Center and his kind nature was recognized by those living there. At Christmas, he would return to hand out small gifts, candy and sodas to the residents.