Mr.and Mrs. Robert McGowan of Murphysboro will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a family gathering.
Robert McGowan and Lillie Baker were married on Sept. 16, 1950, in Barwick, Kentucky.
Mr. McGowan was a factory worker for Lustour Corporation.
Mrs. McGowan was a homemaker.
The couple have five children, Patty, Paula and Peggy, all of Murphysboro, Pamela of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Perry of O'Fallon, Missouri. They also have nine grandchildren and six great-granchildren.
