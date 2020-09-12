 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Robert McGowan
Mr. and Mrs. Robert McGowan

Mr.and Mrs. Robert McGowan of Murphysboro will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a family gathering.

Robert McGowan and Lillie Baker were married on Sept. 16, 1950, in Barwick, Kentucky.

Mr. McGowan was a factory worker for Lustour Corporation.

Mrs. McGowan was a homemaker.

The couple have five children, Patty, Paula and Peggy, all of Murphysboro, Pamela of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Perry of O'Fallon, Missouri. They also have nine grandchildren and six great-granchildren.

