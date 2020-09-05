 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Troy Richards
Mr. and Mrs. Troy Richards of Monkton, Maryland, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at family gathering.

Troy Richards and Rhonda Wade married Aug. 21, 1970, in Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.

Mr. Richards was a parts manager for Eason Motor Company.

Mrs. Richards was a student.

Troy and Rhonda, formerly of Southern Illinois, have lived in Maryland since 1981. They both retired from Hickory International in Bel Air, Maryland, in 2015.

The couple has two children, Amanda Krug of Monkton, Maryland, and Anthony Richards of Apollo Beach, Florida. They also have five grandchildren.

