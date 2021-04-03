 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Doss
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Doss of Creal Springs celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a surprise lunch with family and friends and an afternoon drive with lots of picture taking. The Doss family thanks Terry Brooks for chauffeuring the couple and family around, which helped to make it a beautiful day. The celebration will continue Easter Sunday, April 4, with family and friends and a home-cooked dinner.

Wayne Doss and Hazel Casey were married March 31, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi.

Mr. Doss was a Marine veteran in the Korean War and later a supervisor for Holmes Construction.

Mrs. Doss was a homemaker, in other words, superintendent at the Doss house.

The couple has four children, Debbie and (Darryl) Ferguson of Herrin, Rick and (Tracey) Doss of Creal Springs, Beverly Johnson of Creal Springs and Jennifer and (Michael) Zachritz of Marion. They also have six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Family has always meant the world to them.

