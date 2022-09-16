SIU Africana Theatre Lab to host a masquerade ball Sept. 23

CARBONDALE — Bring out the masks, the gowns, black ties and make sure you dress to impress at the Southern Illinois University Africana Theatre Lab's Masquerade Ball next Friday.

It will be held at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom B, and early arrival is encouraged. Tickets are $3 with a mask and $5 without a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided at the registration table.

There will be food catered and drinks provided.

ATL is also hosting The Masked Performer show, where five secret performers will go up and the crowd will vote on a winner. There will be a variety of acts from singing to rapping and spoken word.

The winner at the end will receive a $25 gift card and a surprise bag of gifts immediately after. All performers will reveal themselves at the end of the show.

ATL will have a final performance at the ball, and close the event with final remarks promoting the upcoming play in the School of Theater and Dance “Romeo and Juliet.”

The ball is supposed to be inspired from a scene of Romeo and Juliet, when Romeo invaded Capulet’s masquerade party, in honor of play.

Theater 101 students that come and those who help serve the food will receive extra credit, according to Cameron Noel, president of ATL.

Africana Theatre Lab was just revived in the past year by Noel. There had previously been a lack of commitment to the organization and he hopes this event will encourage people to get involved.

"We hope to show students that ATL is back with a passion, and that we're an inclusive, performance arts-based organization dedicated to bringing diverse talent and perspectives to our campus,” Noel said.

He also said prices will stay the same if you buy them now or purchase at the door. The event is for the SIU administration.

For more information and to find out where to purchase tickets, email Cameron Noel, the president, at cameron.noel@siu.edu.