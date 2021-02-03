Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and Milwaukee routed Indiana 130-110 on Wednesday night.
The reigning two-time MVP shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line in a remarkably efficient performance.
Antetokounmpo completed the triple-double in the final minute of the third quarter when he got his 10th assist, setting up Bobby Portis for a corner 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run and gave the Bucks a 34-point advantage.
The Bucks already had a commanding lead before they closed the third with a 30-11 run. Milwaukee led by as many as 40 in the fourth quarter.
Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range in its last home contest before beginning a six-game trip. The Bucks have gone 42 of 90 on 3-point attempts over their last two games.
The Bucks have made at least 20 3-pointers in five of their 21 games this season. Before this season, the Bucks had made as many as 20 3-pointers in a game just four times in franchise history.
Indiana's Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 33 points and had 12 rebounds and six assists, delivering a big performance for a second straight night. Sabonis had matched a career high with 32 points Tuesday in the Pacers' 134-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Bucks had balanced scoring as Bryn Forbes scored 20 points, Portis 18, Donte DiVincenzo 16 and Khris Middleton 12. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez added 11 points each.
Justin Holiday had 15 points for the Pacers. Doug McDermott had 13, Malcolm Brogdon 12.
76ERS 118, HORNETS 111: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for their fourth straight win.
Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and nine assists for the 76ers, who stretched their winning streak against the Hornets to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers have also won 14 straight against the Magic.
Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball each had 22 points for the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
Earlier in the day, Hornets coach James Borrego said on local radio that he expected his team to come out with plenty of energy knowing their history against the 76ers.