Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as Bucks top Pacers 130-110

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and Milwaukee routed Indiana 130-110 on Wednesday night.

The reigning two-time MVP shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line in a remarkably efficient performance.

Antetokounmpo completed the triple-double in the final minute of the third quarter when he got his 10th assist, setting up Bobby Portis for a corner 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run and gave the Bucks a 34-point advantage.

The Bucks already had a commanding lead before they closed the third with a 30-11 run. Milwaukee led by as many as 40 in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range in its last home contest before beginning a six-game trip. The Bucks have gone 42 of 90 on 3-point attempts over their last two games.

The Bucks have made at least 20 3-pointers in five of their 21 games this season. Before this season, the Bucks had made as many as 20 3-pointers in a game just four times in franchise history.