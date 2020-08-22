Antetokounmpo leads efficient Bucks to 121-107 rout of Magic

Orlando cut the lead to 104-92 on a Ross 3-pointer with 7:22 left, but the Bucks answered with nine straight points. Antetokounmpo capped the spurt by driving into the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk.

"All of us feed off of Giannis and his leadership and his energy and his competitiveness," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I think when he's showing it and sharing it with all of us, toughing all of us, it's great. He's our leader. We needed it."

Milwaukee benefited from Middleton's resurgence.

The All-Star forward shot 5 of 20 in the first two games of this series and scored just two points during Milwaukee's 111-96 victory Thursday. Middleton shot 7 of 17 on Saturday.

Brook Lopez had 16 points and Eric Bledsoe added 14 for the Bucks.

"There's going to be times that I'm not going to play well, and Khris is going to carry the team," Antetokounmpo said. "There's going to be times when we're both not going to play well, and Brook and Bled are going to carry the team. Khris is really important to this team, obviously. I can say it. Coach can say it, the team. Everybody knows that."

Milwaukee also did a better job of guarding Vucevic, who scored 35 points in Orlando's 122-110 Game 1 victory and 32 more in Game 2.