Antetokounmpo scores 40 to help Bucks beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night.

Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field — six on uncontested dunks — and hit 11 of 16 free throws.

The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference's No. 2 playoff seed.

Khris Middleton added 22 points, Brook Lopez had 21, and Jrue Holiday finished with 20 points and 14 assists.

Four of the seven ruled-out Pacers were starters, then All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis came out after tweaking his left knee in the third quarter. Sabonis had 10 points, 14 assists and six rebounds when he sat down. Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points.

CLIPPERS 113, HORNETS 90: At Charlotte, Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson made five 3-pointers and had 19 points and Los Angeles handed Charlotte its fourth loss in five games.

Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers.