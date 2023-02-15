"We are excited to be invited back to perform at Southern Illinois University," the website for Antigone indicated. The quartet will play two pieces of music, Franz Schubert's Death and the Maiden and Florence Price's Quartet No. 2.

Schubert composed his Schubert's Death and the Maiden chamber quartet in 1824 but died in 1828 before it was published. The piece explores the themes of death and how to deal with the terror, pain, and ultimate resignation of dying. Schubert composed the piece after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

In a letter the same year the quartet was composed, Schubert wrote, "Think of a man whose health can never be restored, and who from sheer despair makes matters worse instead of better. Think, I say, of a man whose brightest hopes have come to nothing, to whom love and friendship are but torture, and whose enthusiasm for the beautiful is fast vanishing; and ask yourself if such a man is not truly unhappy."

Florence Price lived from 1887 to 1953, who was the first African-American woman recognized as a symphonic composer, also composed smaller chamber music such as her String Quartet in A Minor.

"The quartet," one viola player wrote, "is the largest scale work of Price’s chamber music that has not been lost. The quartet is densely and virtuosically written with an abundance of double stops, fast arpeggiated flourishes, and brooding contrapuntalism. Each movement is like an entire world unto its own: a highly romantic and searching first movement, a profound spiritual-esque second movement, a boisterous juba third movement, and a blistering finale movement. It is truly a treasure to have such a monumental work for string quartet that captures so richly and dynamically the depth of Price’s unique Afro-romantic genius."

As inspired and brilliant as Price's work is, the genius woman of color wanted only for people to judge her music for its own sake: "To begin with I have two handicaps – those of sex and race. I am a woman; and I have some Negro blood in my veins," Florence Price wrote in a letter to a fellow symphonic composer. "I would like to be judged on merit alone."