Anunoby beats buzzer to lift Raptors over Celtics

Theis' score left Toronto needing a miracle. Anunoby delivered.

"I had confidence in him," Lowry said. "We'll take that win."

Siakam was called for his third foul on a charge with 7:44 left in the half; Raptors coach Nick Nurse used his lone challenge to protest, but replay upheld the call — a big decision against Toronto.

When Siakam took a seat for the rest of the half, Toronto trailed 38-37. The outlook got very bleak very fast without him on the floor.

The Raptors got outscored 19-10 over the 6:42 that followed going into the break, and the Celtics stretched the lead to 57-47 by the half. Walker had 17 points in the first quarter, capping that period with a 3-pointer — and did it again to end the second to give Boston what was then its biggest lead.

Lowry had been 0 for 5 from 3-point range in the game — and 1 for 17 in the series — before connecting from the left corner midway through the third, getting the Raptors to 61-60. Toronto would eventually lead by as many as four in the third, but Boston reclaimed the lead and took an 80-76 edge into the fourth.

