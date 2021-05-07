Anxious about re-entering society after a year of COVID-19 mitigations? There are healthy coping strategies for that.

“The biggest thing is really having conversations that open up communication about what’s going on, so that the two – or the families – can discuss how to accommodate the discrepancy,” Kunash said.

Wett said some of the most common concerns he’s heard from clients include being judged by others for how they’re handling the pandemic or being concerned about a loved one dying from the virus. He said he recommends people acknowledge their feelings and let them just be, rather than trying to replace their negative feelings with more positive feelings.

“What I often tell my clients to do is almost have an internal dialogue with that thought,” Wett said.

Kunash said validating those feelings goes a long way for those feeling hesitant and people comforting those who are feeling hesitant. She said having clear expectations going into any gathering or event also helps.

“It can be really scary for somebody to walk into a situation and not be prepared for what is happening,” Kunash said. “Be really up front about what it is you’d like to see or what you plan to do so that it doesn’t feel uncomfortable when you get there.”