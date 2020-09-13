 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo
0 comments
College Football

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Big Ten Football

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.

 Charlie Neibergall, AP

The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan Sunday to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference's Return to Competition Task Force over 2 1/2 hours. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public.

The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.

Still, if they act quickly Big Ten football could kickoff as soon as the weekend of Oct. 17.

The medical part of the presentation focused on what has changed since the conference postponed its entire fall sports season on Aug. 11 because of COVID-19 concerns and how football could be played safely. The emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, not available when university leaders decided to pull the plug on the season looms large.

If the Big Ten can start by late October, an eight-game season and conference championship game in mid-December is still possible. That schedule could set up Big Ten teams to be part of the College Football Playoff.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Food banks: USDA program not enough
National

Food banks: USDA program not enough

  • Updated

DES MOINES, Iowa — As she inched ahead in her rusty Chevy pickup, Brianna Lordz bemoaned that engine problems had prevented her from making it to the last few drive-up produce giveaways organized by a Des Moines food pantry.

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop
National

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

  • Updated

TOLEDO, Ohio — Theme park operators who spent months installing hand sanitizing stations, figuring out how to disinfect roller coasters seat and checking the temperatures of guests at their gates so they'd come back in the midst of the pandemic are finding many reluctant to return.

+3
Book: Trump downplayed virus
International

Book: Trump downplayed virus

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting the government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Colleges fighting coronavirus turn to sewage
National

Colleges fighting coronavirus turn to sewage

  • Updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after he crossed the country to start college, Ryan Schmutz received a text message from Utah State University: COVID-19 had been detected at his dorm.

Doctors study COVID-19 link to obesity
National

Doctors study COVID-19 link to obesity

  • Updated

NEW YORK — In the early days of the pandemic, doctors noticed something about the people severely ill from COVID-19: Many were obese.

College towns fret about census count
National

College towns fret about census count

  • Updated

PHOENIX — Betsy Landin was listed by her parents on the 2020 census as living at her family's home in Phoenix when she really should have been counted in the college town of Tempe, where she studies finance at Arizona State University.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News