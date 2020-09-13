Miller hit batter, walk, wild pitch lifts Reds over Cards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. LOUIS — Andrew Miller loaded the bases with a hit batter, followed with a tying four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning as the Reds kept up their slim playoff hopes with a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

St. Louis, second in the NL Central at 20-19, dropped three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs (27-20) with two weeks left. The fourth-place Reds are 20-26 and also trail Milwaukee (20-23) .

The Cardinals led 5-3 before Nick Castellanos' RBI single in the sixth off Alex Reyes.

Mike Moustakas drew a one-out walk in the seventh, and John Gant (0-3) relieved and allowed Tyler Stephenson's single. With a 1-0 count to Brian Goodwin, athletic trainer Adam Olsen came to the mound, and Gant was removed due to groin discomfort.

Miller hit pinch-hitter Aristides Aquino with a 1-2 pitch, then walked Freddy Galvis on four pitches as the tying run came home. Miller started José García with an inside slider in the first that got by Gold Glove catcher Yadier Molina as Tyler Stephenson scored for a 6-5 lead. García followed with an RBI groundout.