Chicago doctors group says physicians should become a key provider of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHICAGO — A doctors group in Chicago says physicians should become key providers of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, because they are best suited to overcome patients’ skepticism.

The request came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Friday said use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could resume after a pause due to a rare clotting disorder that was reported in roughly two of every 2 million doses. Advisers to the CDC said the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risk against a virus that’s still killing about 1,000 Americans a day.

In anticipation of the vaccine’s resumption, the Chicago Medical Society called for making the shot widely available in physician offices.

“The problem now is the public is afraid,” said Dr. Vishnu Chundi, chairman of the Chicago Medical Society’s COVID-19 task force. “Johnson & Johnson has had all this bad press. The only person patients are going to trust is their doctor. Give the vaccine to the doctors to educate the public.”