 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One of 8 students who integrated Memphis State dies at 81

  • Updated
  • 0
Obit Memphis State Eight Member

FILE - These eight African-Americans were the first in the history of Memphis State University to register for classes at the formally all-white school in Memphis, Tenn., Sept. 10, 1959. At a press conference during registration are from left, Ralph Prater, Luther McClellan, Joyce Gandy, Bertha Rogers, John Simpson, Rosie Blakney, Sammie Burnett and Marvis Kneeland. Dean R.M. Robison is in background. Prater, one of the first Black students to enroll at then-Memphis State University in 1959, died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. He was 81. 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, one of the first Black students to enroll at then-Memphis State University in 1959, has died. He was 81.

“Prater’s impact on our institution and community is immeasurable, and we will forever celebrate his remarkable courage and legacy,” the University of Memphis said on social media Tuesday.

The university confirmed his death on its website but did not reveal the cause. He died Sunday.

The group of students who integrated the university became known as the Memphis State Eight. Also in the group were Eleanor Gandy, Sammie Burnett Johnson, Marvis Kneeland Jones, Bertha Rogers Looney, Rose Blakney Love, Luther McClellan and John Simpson. Looney and McClellan still survive.

McClellan said he had recently talked to Prater.

“It was quite a shock to me when I had talked to him about a week ago,” McClellan told the Commercial Appeal on Tuesday. “We used to talk periodically and see how each other was doing. I’m going to miss him.”

People are also reading…

McClellan said he rarely saw Prater during the day other than commuting to campus and back.

“There were only eight of us, so we were pretty much segregated from each other during the day,” McClellan said. “I was a math major, he was in political science, so we went to different classes. We didn’t really see each other when we were on campus.”

Prater would take them to school and back in his Chrysler during their first year, McClellan said.

“I have very fond memories of Ralph, ... ” he said. “He was a very giving person. He was kindhearted and was never ever, ever, ever mean-spirited.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PGA: Players knew consequences of joining LIV

PGA: Players knew consequences of joining LIV

The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour's lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.

Self-managed abortions gain attention

Self-managed abortions gain attention

At a recent rally in Nashville, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood organizer Julie Edwards looked out at some of the “back-alley abortion” imagery on signs, including bloody coat hangers. Edwards reminded the crowd, driven into the streets by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision on abortion rights, that it’s not like the old days before Roe v. Wade.

Paris cooling system a hidden gem

Paris cooling system a hidden gem

PARIS — The Mona Lisa may maintain her famously enigmatic smile because she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: an underground cooling system that helped the Louvre cope with the sweltering heat that broke temperature records across Europe.

Dick Cheney calls Trump 'coward' in video

Dick Cheney calls Trump 'coward' in video

Former Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a "coward" and saying there has never been anyone who is a "greater threat to our republic."

Birthdays – Aug. 7

Birthdays – Aug. 7

Humorist Garrison Keillor is 80. Actor John Glover ("Smallville") is 78. Actor David Rasche ("Sledge Hammer!") is 78. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 72. Actor Caroline Aaron ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 70. Actor Wayne Knight ("Seinfeld") is 67. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor David Duchovny ("Californication," "The X-Files") is 62. Actor Delane Matthews ("Dave's World") is 61. Actor Harold Perrineau ("Lost," "Oz") is 59. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 59. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 57. Actor David Mann ("Madea" films) is 56. Actor Sydney Penny ("The Thorn Birds," "All My Children") is 51. Actor Greg Serano is 50. Actor Charlize Theron is 47. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 46. Actor Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades Darker," "Smallville") is 43. Actor Liam James (TV's "Psych," film's "The Way, Way Back") is 26. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News