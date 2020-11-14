2 Pac-12 football games canceled as virus problems linger

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham had said earlier this week that the Utes were teetering on the edge of not having enough players available.

"We are doing our best to play the game, but if we lose many more guys this week, it may be a situation where we are not able to,” Whittingham said.

It's the second straight week that the Pac-12's abbreviated six-game schedule has been interrupted. The Utah-Arizona and California-Washington games were both canceled in Week 1.

The 66-year-old Edwards said in a statement he and his family are fine and encouraged fans to take the virus seriously.

“As I’ve stated many times over, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is absolutely paramount and we will not put them at risk," Edwards said. "Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and even played a game last weekend. We will continue to care for our students-athletes and follow all protocols very thoroughly as we prepare for our next game. Our team and coaching staff are disappointed, but we do understand what we are dealing with.”

Also on Friday, No. 15 Coastal Carolina's game against Troy was postponed because of a “combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.”