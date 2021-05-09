Anderson solid, Pirates hold on, end Cubs' 5-game win string

“You have to be really disciplined against him,” Rizzo said. “He had his good stuff.”

Pederson had three hits for the Cubs, who were trying for their first undefeated homestand of at least six games since August 2015, when they beat San Francisco in four games and Milwaukee in three.

The Pirates scored four times in the first. Jacob Stallings had an RBI grounder with the bases loaded, Difo hit a two-run single off Hendricks and Vargas made a throwing error from shortstop.

Difo added an RBI triple and another run scored on third baseman Matt Duffy’s error for a 6-1 lead in the third. Hendricks threw a seven-inning complete game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in his last start.

“I thought Kyle actually did a really nice job,” manager David Ross said. “A ton of soft contact falling in. It felt like the groundballs were where we weren’t. Didn’t play our cleanest defense behind him. Wind blowing in, it’s a tricky positioning thing.”

JUST IN TIME

Outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. made his major league debut after the Pirates placed him on the major league roster before the game. He went 0 for 4 and made a sliding catch in right field.