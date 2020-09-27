Another Falcons collapse: Foles' 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

ATLANTA — Chicago's Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory on Sunday.

The Bears, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons (0-3).

This one could spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.

A week ago, Atlanta became a national laughingstock after failing to pounce on a onside kick, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to finish off their comeback from a 39-24 deficit to win 40-39 on a field goal as time expired.

Under Quinn, the Falcons also blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season and lost to the New England Patriots.

This time, it was Foles who guided the improbable comeback after taking over for Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter. The former Super Bowl MVP had two apparent touchdown passes overturned by official reviews — and still managed to pull out the victory.