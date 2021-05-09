Arenado homers, Wainwright pitches Cards past Rockies 2-0

Wainwright (2-3) struck out five and walked three over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies. He retired nine batters in a row at one point and eight straight during another stretch.

The 39-year-old right-hander fell two outs short of his 11th career shutout. His last one came in 2016. The veteran simply keeps plugging along.

“I can't even tell you how much younger I feel than when I was 36, 37. It's just not even close,” Wainwright said. “I have a great time outperforming expectations.”

Molina and Wainwright have made 279 starts together as a battery, which ranks them sixth all-time.

“This guy amazes me every time he takes the mound,” Molina said.

Helsley earned his second major league save and first this season.

Arenado homered leading off the second against German Marquez (1-4), who allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. Marquez struck out six and walked three.

Molina added a run-scoring double in the fourth.

St. Louis improved to 14-4 since April 23, the best record in the majors during that span.

The Rockies have lost 22 games — 13 by two runs or fewer.