Bader hits 3-run home run as Cardinals sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall.

Bader’s home run came with one out in the second inning. Paul DeJong walked, Tyler O’Neill singled and, after Andrew Knizner's fielder’s choice, Bader drilled a 1-1 slider left up in the zone by rookie Wil Crowe (0-1).

It was Bader's first home run of the season in his third game since returning from a forearm injury.

Martínez (2-4) was effective and efficient, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out just three, but leaned on his cutter and got 10 groundouts and three double plays.

“This is my best stuff,” Martínez said. “When I want to throw hard, I’ve got the velocity. I’m feeling great.”

Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save.