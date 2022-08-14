 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLB

Barrero gets key hit as Reds stop slide with win over Cubs

Cubs Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Alexis Diaz, right, hugs Austin Romine after the final out of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

 Aaron Doster Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati's three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a five-game slide with an 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Aristides Aquino hit a three-run drive for Cincinnati, and Austin Romine doubled home two runs. It was Aquino's first homer since he hit two against the Cubs on May 23.

It was the Reds' highest scoring game since an 8-2 victory over Baltimore on July 30.

Joel Kuhnel (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Alexis Díaz struck out Nelson Velázquez and Ian Happ with the bases loaded in the eighth before finishing his fifth save.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto made his 1,989th career appearance, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Larry Walker for the most in major league history by players born in Canada.

The teams combined for four homers and 10 runs in the first four innings.

Patrick Wisdom gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead with a two-run drive that squeezed just inside the left-field foul pole in the second. Aquino responded with his fourth homer in the bottom half, a deep drive into the lower deck in left.

Chicago grabbed a 5-4 lead with three runs in the fourth. Yan Gomes hit a tying a two-run shot that reached the first row of the second deck in left. Christopher Morel then went deep on the next pitch.

The Reds tied it in the bottom half with help from a balk called on reliever Anderson Espinoza (0-2).

Cincinnati right-hander Justin Dunn was tagged for five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. He had been sidelined by a right shoulder strain.

Chicago right-hander Keegan Thompson lasted just 1 2/3 innings. He was charged with four runs and two hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Art Warren (right upper arm) was scheduled to make his fourth rehab appearance for Single-A Dayton against Lansing. Warren has been on the 15-day injured list since July 4.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (3-5, 4.20 ERA), Monday’s scheduled starter in Washington, allowed five hits and four runs for a no-decision in his last start, also against the Nationals in Chicago.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA) hasn’t won in nine starts going into Monday’s game against Philadelphia in Cincinnati.

