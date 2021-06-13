Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

Tepera also worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel struck out three in the ninth, working around a one-out walk, for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Martinez (3-7) allowed two unearned runs on four hits in seven innings to drop his third straight start. It was a dramatic turnaround from his previous two starts when the right-hander gave up a combined 15 runs in 4 2/3 innings, including 10 runs while getting just two outs on June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs scored twice in the third. Eric Sogard led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when shortstop Paul DeJong misplayed a grounder by Joc Pederson for an error with two out. Two batters later, Pederson scored on a single by Rizzo.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back tightness) threw a bullpen session before the game and gave a thumbs-up to reporters as he exited the field. If there are no complications, Kim could start Tuesday night against Miami ... OF Justin Williams (neck stiffness) went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored in two rehab appearances over the weekend for Triple-A Memphis. He is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list on Monday.