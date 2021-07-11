Engel's HR in 10th propels White Sox to season sweep of O's

Anderson extended his hitting streak to 12 with a fifth-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (torn left pectoral tendon) went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run and played seven innings in left field Sunday for Class A Winston-Salem in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment. He served as the DH in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle left the game with a bruised left forearm after being hit by a pitch from Cease in the first. X-rays were negative. Hyde said he is optimistic Mountcastle will be ready after the All-Star break. … SS Freddy Galvis (right quadriceps strain) and RHP Hunter Harvey (right lat strain) could both return by the end of July. Galvis will begin rehab work in Florida this week.

O’S PITCHING WOES

Orioles starting pitchers have logged at least six innings in just seven of 58 games since lefty John Means’ no-hitter on May 5. Means, who has been on the injured list since June 6, has three of those outings. Baltimore starters have gone 16 games in a row without a six-inning stint, and made it through five just twice in that span.

The Orioles are 13-45 since Means’ no-hitter.