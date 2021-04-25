Flaherty, Cards hand Reds 7th straight loss

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty tossed seven sharp innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-2 Sunday, the Reds' seventh straight loss.

O’Neill, who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 13 games with a right groin strain, hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.

The Reds’ skid is their worst since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.

Cincinnati manager David Bell was ejected in the sixth inning. He became upset after Jonathan India was hit on the helmet by a pitch from Flaherty. India stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed after the inning.

Jesse Winker homered for the Reds and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest active string in the majors.

Flaherty (4-0) retired the first 10 batters and allowed just three hits in a 95-pitch stint. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Alex Reyes earned his fifth save. He got Tucker Barnhart to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game

O’Neill was 0 for 4 in his return prior to Sunday. The two-homer game was the second of his career — he connected for pair of two-run homers in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on June 15, 2019.