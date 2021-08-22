Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

Merrifield’s sacrifice fly and Nicky Lopez’s single extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth.

The Cubs got one back in the bottom half, with some help from the Royals. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor and right fielder Dozier misplayed Ian Happ’s fly ball into a ground-rule double. Both outfielders pursued the ball before it dropped between them. Happ scored on Duffy’s single.

Mills was charged with seven runs, six earned, and 11 hits in four-plus innings.

“You gotta do what you gotta do,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You pull into this park and see the flags like they were today, elevating is not the secret. It’s doing exactly what they did. That was a relentless offensive attack, guys moving runners over.”

HE SAID IT

“We just want to win,” Mills said. “It’s obviously not a fun clubhouse after games right now.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup. He was scratched Saturday before he pinch-hit in the ninth and grounded out. Perez left Friday’s game in the eighth due to a headache after a foul tip hit him two innings earlier.