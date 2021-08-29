Luis Robert homers twice as White Sox pound Cubs 13-1

Cease is 2-0 with 21 strikeouts in his last two starts against the Cubs.

“I feel my velocity lately has been picking up,” Cease said.

Meanwhile, Hendricks is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five career road starts against the White Sox. Hendricks allowed a career-high nine runs against Milwaukee on Aug. 12.

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs in the fourth. He has hit safely in 21 of 26 games since joining the team on July 30.

Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas made his major league debut, hitting a single and double in his first two at-bats.

“I thought he managed the plate very well,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It was a nice piece of hitting.”

The Cubs advanced only three runners as far as second base against Cease and three relievers.

Robert is batting .382 with five homers in 15 games since returning from the injured list Aug. 9.

"My swing is the same,” said Robert, who missed 85 games because of a right hip flexor. “I haven’t been over swinging.”