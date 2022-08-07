 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLB

Marlins hit back-to-back homers, Luzardo beats Cubs 3-0

  Updated
Marlins Cubs Baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. 

 Mark Black Associated Press

CHICAGO — Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Yan Gomes singled with two outs in the fifth off Luzardo (3-4). Nick Madrigal's leadoff single in the ninth against Tanner Scott was Chicago's only other hit. Scott then got a groundout and two strikeouts for his 15th save.

Charles Leblanc opened the fifth with a double off Adrian Sampson (0-3) before Stallings put Miami on the board with his third homer of the year, a two-run drive just over the left-field fence.

Burdick connected on the next pitch for his first major league home run. He got his first career hit Saturday.

Luzardo struck out six and walked one in his first win since April 30. It was only Miami's second victory in nine games.

Sampson allowed six hits in six innings while striking out four and walking one.

Chicago had its five-game home winning streak snapped and was shut out for the seventh time this season.

Leblanc tacked his first career steal onto Miami’s major league-best 90 stolen bases this year.

Anthony Bender pitched a hitless inning of relief for Miami.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF/OF Jon Berti (left groin strain) and 3B Brian Anderson (left shoulder sprain) were both scheduled to play for Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday and during the week. … SS Miguel Rojas was given the day off after starting the previous nine games. … RHP Tommy Nance will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter as he works back from a right groin strain.

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday. Miley last pitched for Chicago on June 10. ... Rookie CF Christopher Morel is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA) starts against RHP Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69) to open a three-game series Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (3-5, 4.00 ERA) gets the start Monday night against RHP Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.20) as Chicago hosts Washington for a three-game series.

