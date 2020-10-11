Mayfield throws 2 TDs, Browns hold off Colts to move to 4-1

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards and two touchdowns against the NFL's No. 1 defense, Myles Garrett forced a crucial safety in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Browns held on for a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Cleveland improved to 4-1 for the first time since 1994.

Mayfield made sure the Browns (4-1) kept the momentum going in their first game without Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, who sprained his knee last week. Mayfield, though, appeared to hurt his right hand in the fourth quarter.

Cheered on by 12,000 fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium, Mayfield threw TD passes to Kareem Hunt and Rashard Higgins in the first half while rolling up 228 yards passing. The Colts' defense came in allowing the fewest passing yards, points and led the NFL in interceptions.

The Browns seemed to be in total control when safety Ronnie Harrison picked off Philip Rivers and returned it 47 yards for a TD in the third quarter to give Cleveland a 27-10 lead.

But Colts returner Isaiah Rodgers brought back the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for a TD — the longest play in the league this season. Then the Browns turned to their defense and a huge run by backup running back D'Ernest Johnson to finish the job.