McCourt's late field goal sends Illinois past Rutgers 23-20

Rutgers (1-3, 1-3) closed the first-half scoring with a 26-yard field by Valentino to make it 13-7.

Illinois made it 13-10 with 8:59 left in the third quarter after James McCourt hit his first FG attempt of the season from 29 yards.

Rutgers countered with Melton having a career-long 66-yard touchdown reception on third and 10 for a 20-10 lead with 7:43 left in the third. It was Melton's second two-score game of his career. He did it for the first time two weeks ago against Indiana.

Illinois responded with a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Running back Mike Epstein scored on a direct snap from a yard out to make it 20-17 with 4:54 left in the third quarter, before McCourt tied it up at 20 early in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal.

McCourt missed a 54-yard field with 7:20 left, setting up Rutgers with good field position. But Vedral threw his second interception of the game on third-and-three, and gave Illinois the ball back on its own 26-yard line. The Illini drove to Rutgers' 28-yard line to before McCourt missed wide right from 45 yards with 3:07 remaining.

But Vedral threw his third interception with Rutgers having first-and-10 on Illinois' 37-yard line. McCourt finally made good with the game winner and gave Illinois its first lead of the game at 23-20.