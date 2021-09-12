Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13

They dismissed talk of rust after offensive starters had little time together this preseason. They couldn’t have been much worse when it counted. The Titans started with a three-and-out, Jones sacked Ryan Tannehill on the second play of the next drive and stripped him of the ball.

Tannehill was under constant pressure, with Michael Dogbe getting the sixth sack.

About the only thing that didn't go Arizona's way was when Matt Prater missed a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

MURRAY'S DAY

Murray became the first Cardinals player with four TD passes and a rushing TD in a game since Charley Johnson in 1962. He's just the sixth in the NFL to have such a game in a season opener and first since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2018.

He also posted his fourth career game with at least three TD passes and a TD run. That ties Josh Allen and Jack Kemp for most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

JONES IN GOOD COMPANY