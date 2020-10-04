No days off puts stress on pitchers in Division Series, LCS

“The original draft of the postseason schedule we received on 7/31 had fewer off days but didn’t eliminate them,” he wrote in an email. “We didn’t see the revised schedule until right before it went out publicly.”

Winners advance to the ALCS in Arlington starting Sunday and the NLCS in San Diego beginning Oct. 12. The World Series opening Oct. 20 will keep the days off in the 2-3-2 format used since 1924, even though it will be played entirely in Arlington.

Reaching the World Series will test an entire pitching staff more than usual. Washington used five pitchers for 31 of 36 innings of its sweep of St. Louis in last year’s NL Championship and three pitchers — Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin — for 89 2/3 innings among 153 in the postseason, or 59%.

“You can’t just send your closer out there for two innings and think those guys are going to continue to to be able to do that. They’d probably be willing to do it, but it’s probably not going to be the most successful way forward,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I don’t mind it honestly, It tests your depth of a pitching staff and the way you do things You don’t need the off days. You’re not traveling.”