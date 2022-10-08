Prep Golf | Domethong takes fourth at the girls golf state tournament

Centralia junior Chananya Domethong went into Saturday’s championship round of the IHSA 1A girls golf tournament in seventh place and shot even par to improve to fourth place for the best showing for a local female golfer since Eldorado’s Taylor Goodley finished third in 2014.

“I didn’t expect to be playing golf here at all, so I still can’t believe I was able to make it to state,” Domethong said. “So I’m very proud of myself.”

Domethong, who is a foreign exchange student from Thailand, made the most of her one and only year in Southern Illinois winning the South Seven Conference title, both the regional and sectional titles, and earning a medal at her only high school state tournament she will ever play in since they don’t play one in Thailand.

“First of all, the weather - I’m not used to playing in the cold and my body was not used to it on the first day - in fact I had a bogey on my first hole and had only double bogey this year on the back nine,” Domethong said. “I looked like a snowman with all the layers I was wearing.”

Domethong began the second round on the front nine and pared the first three holes before picking up her first birdie of day two and her fifth of the state tournament on hole four.

“Actually it was colder than yesterday when I started, but it was sunny so it wasn’t too bad and it wasn’t as windy,” Domethong said. “We have water on both sides, so I had to hit straight on four. I approached the green with my favorite club - the pitching wedge - leaving about six feet away and I was putting it in.”

Following a par on hole five, she moved to two-under par with a birdie on six. However, two bogies on eight and nine moved her back to even par at the turn. Domethong briefly moved up to third on hole 13 and stayed there on 14, but a bogey on 15 dropped her back to fourth.

“I three-put on eight, so on nine I was thinking I needed a birdie, but my first shot went into the bunker,” Domethong said. “On 10 I hit a very good first shot and approached the green again with my pitching wedge and was six feet away again and I putted in for a birdie. I almost got a birdie on 12. My first shot was good on 15 and second shot ended up near a ground repair spot, so I got a free drop. But my chipping was not good, so it ended up far away from the hole. I almost got a par because my putting is good, but ended up with a bogey.”

Domethong remained in fourth place with pars on her last three holes to finish the round at even par with a 72.

“This was a complete surprise because we knew nothing about her before she wanted to join the golf team,” said Centralia coach Doug Jack.

The Massac County Lady Patriots made a late move on the last three holes to move up from eighth to finish sixth in the team standings for the second straight year and its best showing since finishing second in 2018.

“Today was much better than yesterday; we were 35 strokes better,” said Massac County coach Mallory McVey. “There were two frost delays and it was cold when we teed off, but it wasn’t bad. If you look at scores from today, we had the third-best score on the final round to miss fifth by six strokes. We were lucky to even be here today after the round we had on Friday, so I told them this morning you don’t have anything to lose, so be aggressive and go out and have some fun. The nerves were a lot better today.”

Senior Josie Walker finished up her high school career with a flourish, improving 20 strokes from Friday’s performance to lead the team with four-over par 76.

“Josie did everything great today,” McVey said. “After yesterday’s round she was very, very down. It was Josie’s and Olivia Heine’s last round of golf as a Patriot, so I wanted them to have fun. They didn’t have anything to lose and it worked. Yesterday nothing went right and today she was back to playing her game. I was super proud of her for turning it around.”

The first day she suffered with the wind and the cold to finish with no birdies and just three pars while suffering 15 bogies, including four double bogies, one triple bogey and one quadruple bogey.

Saturday was literally another day where she started with four pars before bagging her first birdie on hole five. After four more pars, she bogeyed hole nine to make the turn at even par.

Walker began her final nine holes with a double bogey, but rebounded with five more pars before suffering two straight bogies. She finished with a par to finish in 46th place with a two-day score of 172.

Junior Elise Coakley finished tied for 35 with a two-day score of 164 after shooting an eight-over par 80 on Saturday to improve four strokes from Friday.

Senior Olivia Heine hit an 89 on Saturday to improve nine strokes from her first-day performance to finish tied for 63 with a two-day total of 187 along with her sister, junior Hannah, who also shot an 89 Saturday. Junior Katie Frazine shot 96 to finish at 189 to finish in 71st place.

Harrisburg junior Frankie Leigh Nicholes finished in 18th place with two-day score of 155 after shooting a six-over par 78 Friday and five-over 77 on Saturday.

“I was 15th after the first day, so I knew there was a chance I could be in the top 10, but I really just wanted to improve my score from Friday and be in the 70s, which I was, so I did get two of my goals and I was very pleased with that,” Nicholes said. “The weather was about the same, but I was able to take off one of my shirts and I was happy about that. It turned out to be a nice day because the wind wasn’t so bad.”

Nicholes began Saturday with two birdies and two pars on the first four holes of the front nine, but suffered three birdies on the last five holes to make the turn at one-over.

“It was a great way to start off and I was hoping to keep it that way, but I did have a few bogies, but overall I finished fine at one over, which I was pleased with,” Nicholes said. “I had a great tournament and a great year. I’m ready for next year.”

Nicholes opened the back nine with two more pars, but hit a stretch of four bogies over the next six holes to drop back to four-over. She finished with a par on hole 18.

“In my opinion those six holes are the hardest of the course and those are my least favorite, too, and the wind was going pretty good on those six holes,” Nicholes said. “I didn’t play them as good as I would have liked, but that’s fine.”

Nicholes’ finish was the best for a Harrisburg female golfer since Jessa Handwerk finished tied for sixth in 2010.

“Jessa finished sixth with an 81 and an 85 and even though she didn’t finish in the top 10; Frankie Leigh’s two-day total of 155 was the best score in Harrisburg girls' golf history,” said Harrisburg coach Marty Nicholes.