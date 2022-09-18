 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLB

Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

Reds Cardinals Baseball

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in St. Louis. 

 Jeff Roberson Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy standing ovation from the sellout crowd in each of his plate appearances.

Pujols sits fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He has 19 home runs this season, and his last round-tripper came in a 6-5 win over the Reds on Friday. The Cardinals have 14 games remaining.

St. Louis, which managed just two hits, had a three-game winning streak snapped but have a healthy lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Fairchild hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery, who allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Montgomery (8-5) struck out nine and walked two.

Cessa (4-3) gave up just one hit, a single by Paul DeJong in the third.

Buck Farmer recorded his second save in three opportunities, and induced Pujols to pop out to start the ninth inning.

Spencer Steer added a run-scoring hit for the Reds, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games,

The Cardinals rested regulars Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman before heading out on a 10-day, eight game road trip.

NEW FACES

The Reds have used a franchise record 65 players this season, the most in majors. The previous team mark of 57 was set in 2003.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Cardinals will play 11 of their final 14 games on the road, where they are 36-34.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks was placed on the 15-day injury list with fatigue and neck spasms. Hicks has allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings over his last three appearances.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81) will face Boston RHP Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10) in the first a two-game series in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29) will open a three-game series at San Diego on Tuesday. Wainwright and battery mate Yadier Molina set an all-time record of 325 starts together on Wednesday.

