SIU Football

Saluki Football | Four-paw drive: Salukis whip Missouri State

  • Updated
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a microcosm of the season for SIU’s football team Saturday.

Bad start, great finish.

Down 14-0 and fortunate not to trail by more, the 17th-ranked Salukis suddenly went into four-paw drive. They rattled off 38 straight points and whipped No. 19 Missouri State 38-21 in Plaster Stadium.

Nic Baker threw for 253 yards and two scores, while Javon Williams sparkled as a runner, receiver and wildcat quarterback, accounting for 164 all-purpose yards and scoring twice on short runs. The Cox brothers – Avante and D’Ante’ – each recorded 100-yard receiving games.

And the defense, after giving up multiple chunk plays as the Bears (2-4, 0-3) scored two quick first quarter touchdowns, controlled the last three quarters. They allowed under 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in six games while sacking mobile quarterback Jason Shelley six times.

“We settled down,” said defensive tackle Keenan Agnew. “We made a couple adjustments and played our brand of football. We played complimentary football.”

SIU (4-2, 3-0) stayed atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference with North Dakota State and South Dakota State. It figures to climb a little more in Monday’s FCS polls and continues to put its 0-2 start further behind it.

“It’s really about having a sense of urgency and preparing this team every week,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill. “We just need to keep having that same approach and humbly preparing for the next opponent.”

For nearly a quarter, it looked like Missouri State would serve SIU a heaping dose of fail cake. Jacardia Wright scored on a 10-yard run and Shelley found Carson Buddemeyer for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first eight minutes.

Then the Bears might have gotten greedy. They went for a 4th-and-2 at the Salukis’ 46 late in the first quarter and misfired. It was like a collective breath of fresh air cascaded on the SIU sideline.

“That play, we knew we had to get the job done,” said safety PJ Jules.

From that point, it was almost like the teams swapped uniforms. Suddenly, the Salukis were winning first and second down on both sides of the ball. They had favorable third downs. They started making the big plays and Missouri State appeared listless.

Justin Strong’s 20-yard scoring jaunt just 69 seconds into the second quarter started the SIU surge. Williams barged in on 4th-and-goal from the 1 at the 8:17 mark of the period to tie the game. And then the Salukis chewed up more than six minutes of clock before Jake Baumgarte toed a 25-yard field goal with six seconds left in the half.

A 14-0 deficit became a 17-14 halftime lead. And by the time the third quarter ended, it became much, much more.

Williams capped a 66-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard run for a 24-14 advantage. That was followed by the kind of drive that sucks the life from a struggling foe. SIU churned out a 96-yard, 14-play march that lasted eight minutes and ended with Baker’s 7-yard dart to Bryce Miller.

Then came the kill shot. After Clayton Bush’s diving interception of Shelley at the Bears’ 41, the Salukis didn’t mess around. Baker dropped back and heaved it deep over the middle. Avante Cox ran under it in the middle of the end zone.

With a 38-14 advantage, the game’s remainder was merely a formality, played to satisfy the sport’s rules. A crowd that numbered 7,064 at its start might have been around 1,000 for most of the fourth quarter.

“The defense kept stepping up and making plays,” Williams said, “and the O-line played a great game. We just executed our assignments and did our best."

There was even a breakout star in freshman running back Shaun Lester. After getting just one carry in the first five games, Lester rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries to take up slack nicely for injured veterans.

DAWG BITES

Romeir Elliott, who is the team’s leading rusher with 319 yards, dressed but didn’t play with a rib injury. Hill said Elliott could have played in case of emergency but felt a week off would be a better proposition. … Strong started for Elliott but didn’t play in the second half after suffering a knee injury. … Avante Cox extended his streak of catching a pass to 38 straight games and recorded the 11th 100-yard game of his career. Cox tied Cornell Craig (1996-99) in the consecutive games with a catch category. … SIU hosts Western Illinois on October 15 for Homecoming at 2 p.m.

Box score

SIU 38, Missouri State 21

SIU;0;17;21;0;--;38

Missouri State;14;0;0;7;--;21

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 24, MSU 16

Total Yards: SIU 419, MSU 285

Rushes-Yards: SIU 43-129, MSU 30-90

Passing Yards: SIU 290, MSU 195

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 23-33-0, MSU 15-25-2

Penalties-Yards: SIU 5-24, MSU 7-70

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 0-0, MSU 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU – Lester 17-81, Williams 15-45, Strong 4-28, D. Cox 1-2, Team 3-(-3), Baker 3-(-24). MSU – Wright 15-83, Latulas 2-6, Shelley 13-1.

Passing: SIU – Baker 21-30-0-253, Williams 2-3-0-37. MSU – Shelley 15-25-2-195.

Receiving: SIU – A. Cox 7-107, D. Cox 6-108, Williams 4-39, Miller 2-14, Garrett 2-7, Lester 1-9, Strong 1-6. MSU – Scott 4-60, Latulas 3-32, Moore 2-48, Sharpe 2-34, Owens 1-7, Wright 1-6, Buddemeyer 1-5, Mitchell 1-3.

How They Scored

How They Scored

First Quarter

Missouri State 7, SIU 0

How They Scored: Jacardia Wright bolted 10 yards up the middle, punctuating the touchdown with a back-flip once he crossed the goal line. His 28-yard run up the middle got the Bears to the Salukis’ 22. Jose Pizano converted the PAT.

Time of score: 10:10

Drive details: 4 plays, 50 yards, 1:53

Missouri State 14, SIU 0

How They Scored: Jason Shelley rolled right and hit Carson Buddemeyer with a 5-yard scoring strike. The key play was Shelley’s 26-yard pass to a leaping Ty Scott, who made a spectacular grab to set up 1st-and-goal. Pizano hit the PAT.

Time of score: 7:00

Drive details: 4 plays, 68 yards, 1:22

Second Quarter

Missouri State 14, SIU 7

How they scored: Justin Strong zipped 20 yards up the middle to get the Salukis on the board. The big play was Javon Williams’ 28-yard pass to Avante Cox that set up SIU at the Missouri State 15. Jake Baumgarte made the PAT.

Time of score: 13:51

Drive details: 5 plays, 54 yards, 2:52

SIU 14, Missouri State 14

How they scored: Williams took a shotgun snap on 4th-and-goal from the 1 and barged into the end zone. Nic Baker’s 37-yard pass to a leaping D’Ante’ Cox gave the Salukis 1st-and-goal at the 1. Baumgarte connected on the try for point.

Time of score: 8:17

Drive details: 9 plays, 57 yards, 3:45

SIU 17, Missouri State 14

How they scored: Baumgarte booted a 25-yard field goal to give the Salukis the lead at halftime. Baker hit Williams for a 12-yard pass to the 21 on 4th-and-5 to keep the march going, followed by an 11-yard strike to Avante Cox.

Time of score: :06

Drive details: 14 plays, 61 yards, 6:02

Third Quarter

SIU 24, Missouri State 14

How they scored: Williams powered into the end zone from the 1 to cap the Salukis’ first possession of the second half. Baker’s 38-yard throw down the middle to D’Ante’ Cox put SIU in position to score. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Time of score: 12:21

Drive details: 6 plays, 66 yards, 2:32

SIU 31, Missouri State 14

How they scored: Baker zinged a 7-yard dart over the middle to Bryce Miller on 3rd-and-goal. Williams got things started with a 15-yard run on 1st-and-10 from the 4 to get the Salukis out of field position jail. Baumgarte nailed the PAT.

Time of score: 1:06

Drive details: 14 plays, 96 yards, 8:00

SIU 38, Missouri State 14

How they scored: Baker and Avante Cox got together for a 41-yard bomb right down the middle to officially break the Bears’ back. It came one play after Clayton Bush’s diving interception got the ball back for the Salukis. Baumgarte converted the PAT.

Time of score: :19

Drive details: 1 plays, 41 yards, :07

Fourth Quarter

SIU 38, Missouri State 21

How they scored: Wright wriggled his way into the end zone from the 2 for the Bears’ first score since the first quarter. Shelley found Scott for 14 yards to the Salukis’ 9 to set up a 1st-and-goal. Pizano hit the PAT.

Time of score: 6:04

Drive details: 10 plays, 72 yards, 3:17

Grading the Salukis

Grading the Salukis

Offense: A

After a shaky first quarter, SIU found perhaps its best rhythm of the year, scoring on six straight possessions. Javon Williams starred in every role the coaches found for him and injuries at running back gave Shaun Lester his chance to break out with a team-high 81 yards on the ground. The Cox brothers combined for 13 catches and 215 yards and Nic Baker threw for 253 yards, getting matchless protection after eating two first quarter sacks.

Defense: A-

They looked overwhelmed at times in the first quarter, but simply dominated most of the last three periods. Winning first and second down enabled the rushline to feast on Missouri State’s weakness – pass-blocking – and they bagged six sacks. Richie Hagarty had two, giving him five in the last three games. Safety PJ Jules chipped in 1 ½ sacks, while Branson Combs and Clayton Bush stopped drives with interceptions.

Special Teams: B-

The best thing SIU did was keep Missouri State’s dangerous return men from affecting the game, using directional kicks to keep the ball out of their hands. The Salukis got a 27-yard return from Williams to start the second half and give them good field position for a touchdown drive. Jake Baumgarte missed a 45-yard field goal that had no bearing on the game’s outcome. Nathan Torney averaged 36 yards on three punts.

Overall: A

After nearly getting run out of the building in the first quarter, SIU simply did what it pleased after that on both sides of the ball. The offensive and defensive lines controlled Missouri State and were the major reason why the Salukis rattled off 38 unanswered points. SIU has an excellent chance to make it five wins in a row next week with winless Western Illinois coming to Carbondale for Homecoming.

