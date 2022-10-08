Saluki Football | Four-paw drive: Salukis whip Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a microcosm of the season for SIU’s football team Saturday.

Bad start, great finish.

Down 14-0 and fortunate not to trail by more, the 17th-ranked Salukis suddenly went into four-paw drive. They rattled off 38 straight points and whipped No. 19 Missouri State 38-21 in Plaster Stadium.

Nic Baker threw for 253 yards and two scores, while Javon Williams sparkled as a runner, receiver and wildcat quarterback, accounting for 164 all-purpose yards and scoring twice on short runs. The Cox brothers – Avante and D’Ante’ – each recorded 100-yard receiving games.

And the defense, after giving up multiple chunk plays as the Bears (2-4, 0-3) scored two quick first quarter touchdowns, controlled the last three quarters. They allowed under 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in six games while sacking mobile quarterback Jason Shelley six times.

“We settled down,” said defensive tackle Keenan Agnew. “We made a couple adjustments and played our brand of football. We played complimentary football.”

SIU (4-2, 3-0) stayed atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference with North Dakota State and South Dakota State. It figures to climb a little more in Monday’s FCS polls and continues to put its 0-2 start further behind it.

“It’s really about having a sense of urgency and preparing this team every week,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill. “We just need to keep having that same approach and humbly preparing for the next opponent.”

For nearly a quarter, it looked like Missouri State would serve SIU a heaping dose of fail cake. Jacardia Wright scored on a 10-yard run and Shelley found Carson Buddemeyer for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first eight minutes.

Then the Bears might have gotten greedy. They went for a 4th-and-2 at the Salukis’ 46 late in the first quarter and misfired. It was like a collective breath of fresh air cascaded on the SIU sideline.

“That play, we knew we had to get the job done,” said safety PJ Jules.

From that point, it was almost like the teams swapped uniforms. Suddenly, the Salukis were winning first and second down on both sides of the ball. They had favorable third downs. They started making the big plays and Missouri State appeared listless.

Justin Strong’s 20-yard scoring jaunt just 69 seconds into the second quarter started the SIU surge. Williams barged in on 4th-and-goal from the 1 at the 8:17 mark of the period to tie the game. And then the Salukis chewed up more than six minutes of clock before Jake Baumgarte toed a 25-yard field goal with six seconds left in the half.

A 14-0 deficit became a 17-14 halftime lead. And by the time the third quarter ended, it became much, much more.

Williams capped a 66-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard run for a 24-14 advantage. That was followed by the kind of drive that sucks the life from a struggling foe. SIU churned out a 96-yard, 14-play march that lasted eight minutes and ended with Baker’s 7-yard dart to Bryce Miller.

Then came the kill shot. After Clayton Bush’s diving interception of Shelley at the Bears’ 41, the Salukis didn’t mess around. Baker dropped back and heaved it deep over the middle. Avante Cox ran under it in the middle of the end zone.

With a 38-14 advantage, the game’s remainder was merely a formality, played to satisfy the sport’s rules. A crowd that numbered 7,064 at its start might have been around 1,000 for most of the fourth quarter.

“The defense kept stepping up and making plays,” Williams said, “and the O-line played a great game. We just executed our assignments and did our best."

There was even a breakout star in freshman running back Shaun Lester. After getting just one carry in the first five games, Lester rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries to take up slack nicely for injured veterans.

DAWG BITES

Romeir Elliott, who is the team’s leading rusher with 319 yards, dressed but didn’t play with a rib injury. Hill said Elliott could have played in case of emergency but felt a week off would be a better proposition. … Strong started for Elliott but didn’t play in the second half after suffering a knee injury. … Avante Cox extended his streak of catching a pass to 38 straight games and recorded the 11th 100-yard game of his career. Cox tied Cornell Craig (1996-99) in the consecutive games with a catch category. … SIU hosts Western Illinois on October 15 for Homecoming at 2 p.m.