Small defensive miscues prove costly in Colts loss to Ravens

To those who wondered whether the Colts defense could hold up against some of the league's top teams and best talents, the Ravens game certainly provided some promising signs. Indy allowed only 13 yards rushing in the first half and forced Baltimore out of its traditional run-first philosophy in the second half.

But Leonard and Buckner, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, know Indy can — and must — play even better during the second half of the season to make the playoffs.

“Guys played hard, we competed, but it’s the little mistakes that we need to clean up to come out with a win," Buckner said. “As a whole, we have to step up. Just do your job and make sure you're doing it at a high rate and eventually somebody will make a play and we just didn't come up with them (today)."

The truth is there was plenty of blame to go around for the loss.

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor started fast before fumbling as he fought to pick up extra yards. Chuck Clark scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 65 yards for the Ravens first score, successfully hurdling quarterback Philip Rivers en route to the end zone, to make it 7-7.