Steelers dominate skidding Jaguars 27-3, remain unbeaten

The turning point came late in the second quarter. With Jacksonville trailing 10-3 and driving for a potential tying touchdown, former Jaguars defensive lineman Tyson Alualu tipped Luton's pass at the line of scrimmage. Fitzpatrick picked it off at the 2 and returned it 37 yards.

“The defense is playing big,” Edmunds said. "It’s go so much going for them. We just play for each other.”

Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson down the left sideline a few plays later. Johnson made a leaping, juggling, contested catch at the 1, setting up Benny Snell's TD run.

It was all Steelers the rest of the way.

“We did the job today," coach Mike Tomlin said. “We checked the boxes. It wasn’t perfect, but nothing is perfect about us except our record. We talked openly about that last night. We want to wear it the proper way.”

The Steelers started slow, having to settle for field goals (one made, one missed) early and weren't really sharp in the third quarter. But they were plenty effective to beat Jacksonville, which tied a single-season franchise record with its ninth consecutive loss.