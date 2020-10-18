Texans' lapses on defense lead to 42-36 OT loss to Titans

Deshaun Watson put the Houston Texans in position to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with a touchdown pass with less than two minutes left that put them up by a touchdown.

All Houston had to do to hand the Titans' their first loss was get one stop on defense.

They couldn’t.

The Texans (1-5) gave up a TD pass by Ryan Tannehill with 4 seconds remaining to tie it, and Derrick Henry took a direct snap 5 yards for a score in overtime, giving the Titans a 42-36 victory.

“Offense played great, gave us opportunities to win the game and we did not finish the game on defense,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “We had multiple opportunities and we didn’t do it and as a leader of the defense, I put that squarely on my shoulders. So, this one is very difficult to take.”

The late-game lapses by the defense spoiled a splendid performance by Watson, who threw for 335 yards and a season-high four touchdowns.

“He can get out of trouble, and it is tough when you are not able to take advantage of a performance like that ...," interim head coach Romeo Crennel said. "So we got to go back and hopefully he can have more performances like that and then defensively we can do a better job to help him out.”