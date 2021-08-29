Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings of one-run ball for St. Louis in his return to the rotation. Kim, who made his last appearance out of the bullpen, got the start after Jack Flaherty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

“Before the game, my mindset was being aggressive, attacking the zone," Kim said. “That was before I was on the mound. But after I was on the mound, I gave up a walk and it just didn't happen the way I wanted to. I wanted to pitch five innings. ... I know I have to be better next time as an inning-eater.”

PAIR OF GEMS

With two out in the third, a line drive by Pittsburgh's Kevin Newman appeared to be headed for the gap in left-center. But center fielder Harrison Bader made a diving grab at the end of a full sprint, robbing Newman of Pittsburgh’s first hit.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took a hit away from Wilmer Difo in the eighth, diving to his right to make a snag on the hop. He threw to first from one knee for the out.

TRAINER’S ROOM