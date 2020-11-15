Vikings-Bears game stirs college memories for Cousins, Foles

“I’m just so glad it all worked out for me. It all worked out for Nick," he said. "He’s got what I’m chasing, which is a Super Bowl ring, so in that sense on Monday night, we’re still competing just like we were back in 2007.”

It won't be all about the quarterbacks on Monday night.

The Bears will have a different play-caller on offense, with coach Matt Nagy handing those duties to coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to spark a unit that ranks among the NFL's worst. Chicago will also try to contain another top running back in NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook after holding Tennessee’s Derrick Henry to 68 yards.

Minnesota has lost four straight games to Chicago. And the Vikings have really struggled at Soldier Field, losing 14 of 17 since the stadium reopened in 2003 following renovations.

Minnesota, meanwhile, appears to be steadying itself after a 1-5 start. Victories over Green Bay and Detroit following a bye have the Vikings in contention for a playoff spot.

A big reason is their star running back.

Cook has been on quite a roll the past two games, with 478 yards and six TDs from scrimmage. He ran for a career-high 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 victory over the Lions last week.

“Just turning it loose," Cook said. "Just trying to do it all for my team to get a win. Obviously, we started this thing behind the 8-ball. And like I said last week, we lost some games that we weren’t supposed to lose, and we know that. We’re just trying to play catch-up, and I’m just trying to give my team a fighting chance. You’ve got to commend the guys up front.”

