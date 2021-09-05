Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5

Milwaukee’s Pablo Reyes celebrated his 28th birthday by hitting his first homer of the season. Reyes improved to 6 of 11 in his career against Lester.

O'Neill's homer in the seventh inning gave the Cardinals a 5-1 lead, but they failed to add to their lead despite continually putting runners on base while stranding 14.

The Brewers eventually made them pay.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the eighth, but first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ended the threat by snaring a liner to rob Christian Yelich of an extra-base hit that could have brought home three runs.

The Brewers kept up the attack in the ninth and eventually broke through.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes struck out seven but allowed six hits, three runs and two walks in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers SS Willy Adames went on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain. He had been dealing with a quad issue already and aggravated it Saturday while running to first base on a single.

“It’s to the point where there’s no reason to play like this and be compromised,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Put him on the injured list and give him some time to heal.”