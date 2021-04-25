Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0

Rizzo also struck out for the final out of the sixth, leaving a runner on third.

NO TEPERA

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had his three-game suspension for throwing at Woodruff reduced to two games. He began serving the penalty on Sunday. The 33-year-old Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth inning of Chicago’s 3-2 victory at Milwaukee on April 13.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: An MRI on OF Christian Yelich (lower back strain) showed no major issues. The 2018 NL MVP hasn’t played since April 11. “We basically just ruled out anything significant structurally that would show up on the MRI,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We still need to make progress to get him back on the field and so from that perspective not much has changed." ... CF Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps strain) worked out on the field Saturday, and Counsell said it went well. ... RF Avisaíl García returned to the starting lineup. He rested Saturday after he left the series opener with back tightness.

Cubs: LF Joc Pederson (left wrist tendinitis) has made “some really good progress in the last two days,” manager David Ross said. Pederson could begin taking some swings on Tuesday or Wednesday at the team's alternate site in South Bend, Indiana.

UP NEXT