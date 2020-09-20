Taylor makes hefty workload pay off as Colts beat Vikings

INDIANANPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor looked right at home in his first NFL start.

He made Sunday's hefty workload look pretty easy, too.

The 21-year-old running back rushed 26 times for 101 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown, leading the Indianapolis Colts past Minnesota 28-11.

“After the first carry, you kind of get in that mindset, you realize it's football and you focus and lock in and you go play after play," he said. “You do that, and pretty soon it’s the fourth quarter."

Taylor finally celebrated his first win inside Lucas Oil Stadium with the roof open, after losing twice in the Big Ten championship game with the roof closed when he played at Wisconsin, and became the first Colts rookie to top the 100-yard mark since 2012 with about 2,500 people in attendance.

Philip Rivers picked up his first win with the Colts (1-1) by going of 25 with 214 yards, one touchdown — No. 399 overall — and one interception. He tied Hall of Famer and former Vikings great Fran Tarkenton for eighth all-time with career win No. 124.

But he also had fun — with the best seat in the house.