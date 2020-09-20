Trubisky throws 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt, Bears edge Giants

“We’ve got to finish,” Trubisky said. “We’ve got to put four quarters together and keep getting better.”

Montgomery ran for 82 yards. Robert Quinn had a strip sack in the first quarter that led to a field goal in his Bears debut after missing the opener with an ankle injury. Khalil Mack had his first sack of the season and recovered a fumble. And Chicago held New York to 295 yards after giving up 426 last week.

BARKLEY'S INJURY

Limited to 6 yards on 15 attempts against Pittsburgh on Monday night, Barkley came up clutching his right knee when he was dragged down by Jackson at the end of a run. The 2018 offensive rookie of the year was taken for X-rays after being helped to the sideline and will be examined further on Monday.

JONES' DAY

Second-year QB Daniel Jones threw for 241 yards and an interception.