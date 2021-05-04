Archie
Hello...Archie here! I am a 4-5-year-old Rottweiler mix who weighs about 60 pounds. I am here after my owners gave... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
This is quite the about-face from his life 50 years ago. Dwight Violette spent 26 years, eight months in prison for 1977 charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.
- Updated
MARION — More than three dozen people met Monday at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex to protest the treatment of a Black Marion High School t…
- Updated
The Carbondale High School football coach is pressing charges after he was hit in the face and tackled following the Terrier’s final game of the season April 23.
- Updated
State and local law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat made to the city’s high school Wednesday.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Wednesday night burglary.
Supplemental Security Income benefits for children with disabilities
- Updated
Sad Max, or "Skeeter," as he says he's known to his best buds, has made the time to found River to River Community Records. The label was created by way of a successful crowdfunding campaign that used the Patreon platform.
- Updated
Cheryl Rhine is looking forward to what she calls her “new retirement fun job.” After all, to hear her describe it, it won’t be much of a job …
An Evansville-based group of Donald Trump supporters say they’re planning to drive more than five hours to Hammond Saturday to protest outside city hall and the home of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.