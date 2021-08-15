Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cards finish sweep of Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Sunday.

In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games.

Arenado’s was a two-run blast for his 25th and O’Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead.

“They mirror each other,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Tyler has a great skillset with his power and is using the whole field. He’s not trying to do too much and he’s productive in many ways.”

The 30-year-old Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs in the series.

"Those contributions in the middle of the lineup is huge,” Shildt said.

St. Louis batted around in the first inning and scored three times. Arenado had an RBI single and Jose Rondon hit a two-run double to lead 3-0.

J.A. Happ (7-6) faced the Royals for the fourth time this season. This start was his best of them all.