Arenado lifts Cards over Brewers in home debut

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of his home debut with the Cardinals, lifting St. Louis over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Thursday as fans returned to Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019.
Arenado, a five-time All-Star acquired from Colorado on Feb. 1 after eight seasons with the Rockies, followed a walk to Austin Dean with the score 1-1. Arenado turned on a first pitch 96.6 mph offering from Drew Rasmussen (0-1) and sent the ball 373 feet to left for his second homer this season.
Arenado pointed to the St. Louis dugout just before rounding first and screamed as he helped the Cardinals to their fourth straight win, setting off cheers from a crowd limited by coronavirus protocols to 13,328.
Adam Wainwright started his sixth home opener, tying the franchise record set by the late Bob Gibson. The Cardinals wore patches with No. 45 on their left sleeves in honor of Gibson, the Hall of Famer who died Oct. 2.
Wainwright, a 39-year-old right hander, allowed one run and five hits in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
Giovanny Gallegos (2-0) gave the Cardinals their third straight inning of hitless relief, following Ryan Helsley and Andrew Miller.
Alex Reyes finished the six-hitter for his third save, allowing a leadoff single to Omar Narváez in the ninth and stranding him at third when Daniel Robertson hit a game-ending flyout.
CUBS 4, PIRATES 2: At Pittsburgh, Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and Chicago's struggling offense came to life in a win over Pittsburgh.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four relievers. Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each for Chicago, which raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.
Jake Arrieta (2-0) survived a sometimes wobbly six innings to improve to 14-6 against the Pirates. Arrieta allowed two runs, seven hits and three walks and four strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel recorded the five outs for his second save.
RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 3: At Baltimore, Eduardo Rodríguez won in his return from heart inflammation that caused him to miss the 2020 season, allowing three runs over five innings Thursday to lead Boston over Baltimore in the Orioles' home opener.
Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered for the Red Sox, who have won four consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 14-18, 2019. Boston has scored 33 runs in the four wins after managing five while getting swept by the Orioles in a three-game series at Fenway Park.
A day after his 28th birthday, Rodríguez made his first big league appearance since Sept. 29, 2019, against the Orioles at Fenway Park.
ROCKIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3: At Denver, Jon Gray took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his first win of the season, pitching Colorado over Arizona.
Gray (1-0) allowed three runners through six innings, helped in the sixth when third baseman Ryan McMahon made a barehanded grab of Tim Locastro’s grounder and threw out the speedy batter by a half-step.
Gray threw 83 pitches through six innings in his second start of the season and was bidding to become the second Colorado pitcher to throw a no-hitter after Ubaldo Jiménez against Atlanta on April 17, 2010.
METS 3, MARLINS 2: At New York, Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and New York was handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a bizarre victory over Miami.
With the bases loaded and one out, a scuffling Michael Conforto appeared to stick out his right elbow pad just enough to get it grazed by a 1-2 breaking ball from closer Anthony Bass that looked to be in the strike zone.
TWINS 10, MARINERS 2: At Minneapolis, Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back another strong start by José Berríos, providing the Minnesota fans plenty to cheer for in their return to Target Field as the Twins beat Seattle.
Berríos (2-0), who no-hit Milwaukee over six innings in his first turn, threw two more hitless innings before surrendering his first run of the season in the third. Pulled with two outs in the sixth and a comfortable lead, Berríos tipped his cap to the sellout crowd of 9,675 as he strutted off the mound.