Arians' hiring put struggling Bucs on path to Super Bowl 55

"There were times when I never thought it would happen, I never thought I would get a head coaching job," Arians said. "After the cancer scare in Arizona, sitting out that year and coming back, this has been the most rewarding year of coaching in my life."

Arians inherited a team that hadn't made the playoffs in more than a decade and hadn't won a postseason game since its 2002 Super Bowl championship run under Jon Gruden.

Gruden was fired six years later, followed first by Raheem Morris and then Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith and Dirk Koetter before Arians got a crack at changing the franchise's fortunes.

"I'm so happy for him, absolutely. It's amazing," said Brady, who's in the Super Bowl for a record 10th time after going 6-3 in nine previous trips with the Patriots.

"For me, I don't think about what it means for me. I do think about what it means for everyone else," Brady added. "It's an amazing achievement for B.A. I'm so happy for him and the staff he put together."

That staff includes defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, a trio of Black assistants making NFL history under Arians. Tampa Bay ,is the first team to reach a Super Bowl with a staff featuring three Blacks serving as coordinators.