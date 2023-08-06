CHICAGO-CLEVELAND: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez exchanged punches at second base Saturday night, triggering a bench-clearing melee in the sixth inning that led to six ejections.

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper likely won't play the outfield again this season. The two-time NL MVP, who had offseason Tommy John surgery, returned to his DH role on May 2 before debuting at first base for the first time in his career on July 21.

TWINS: Joe Mauer was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Saturday. He is the only catcher in major league history to win three batting titles.

ASTROS: Jose Altuve hit his 200th career homer in the third inning of Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium.