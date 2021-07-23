Arscele (Layne) Turk-Reiman celebrates 100th birthday.

Friends and family will join Arscele (Layne) Turk-Reiman to celebrate her 100th birthday from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in Rolling Hills Manor, 3615 16th St., in Zion, Illinois.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1921, in Hallidayboro, to parents Millie and Wiley Layne; the oldest of seven children, three deceased in infancy. She married William Turk in 1940, in Waukegan and retired to Murphysboro in 1976. Following his death in 1985, she married Wayne D. Reiman of Murphysboro in 1987, where they resided until his death in 2015. Arscele has been a resident at Rolling Hills Senior Living Community since his passing.

She has two children, Roger Turk (Caron, deceased) and Darlene Lambert (Jack, deceased); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews; three stepchildren, Steve Reiman (Martie), Mark Reiman (Marilyn, deceased), and Alan Reiman (Nancy). Extended family includes six grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-great-grandchildren. Wayne's sister is Bernadine Reiman Schnare, and sister-in-law is Nevelyn Smith Reiman.

She was an original member of the Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale.

Cards are welcome, and may be mailed to Arscele T. Reiman, Rolling Hills Manor, Room 110 B, 3615 16th St., Zion, IL 60099.

